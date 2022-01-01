MANILA -- Estranged sisters Claudine and Marjorie Barretto were seen welcoming the new year together with their family.

In separate Instagram Story posts, cousins Leon Barretto and Sab Barretto posted similar photos and videos of their family celebrating together.

In the photo which Leon originally posted, Marjorie and her children Claudia and Leon, were seen in the photo together with Claudine and her children, and their brother Mito's family.

The post has since expired but was picked up by fan sites.

Claudine also posted a video on her Instagram account showing Leon and Sab, along with their cousins as they wait to welcome the new year in Olongapo.

Back in May, Marjorie said she is still at odds with her sisters Claudine and Gretchen.

Marjorie, Gretchen and Claudine once had close relationships.

Claudine then had a rift with the two, before Gretchen and Claudine reconciled, leaving Marjorie estranged from her sisters.

Their most recent publicized feud, and perhaps the most controversial over the past decade, was the scuffle at their late father’s wake in October 2019, witnessed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.