MANILA—Singer Angeline Quinto surprised her fans on New Year’s Day with a photo of her baby bump.

"From our family to yours, Happy 2022," Quinto said in the caption of a photo of her growing belly.

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Maymay Entrata, Geneva Cruz, Ice Segeurra, and Jess Zaragoza sent well wishes to Quinto.

Quinto in December announced that she was due to become a first-time mother, confirming weeks-long speculation, without publicizing the identity of the father.

She is set to give birth in April.