Teaser: Francine Diaz in thriller from ‘Babae at Baril’ director

Francine Diaz portrays Lea in the upcoming iWant TFC film ‘Tenement 66.’ Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Known so far for her wholesome portrayals, from “Kadenang Ginto” to “Silly Red Shoes,” Francine Diaz is trading blush-on for bloodied cheeks in the upcoming thriller from the director of the acclaimed “Babae at Baril.”

Diaz co-stars with Francis Magundayao and Noel Comia, Jr. in the iWant TFC original “Tenement 66,” helmed by Rae Red and co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and Epicmedia.

In the teaser of the film released on New Year’s Eve, a teenage girl Lea (Diaz) connives with her neighbors (Magundayao, Comia) to rob the apartment of a man whom she also witnessed stealing.

Each with problems they want to escape, the three agree and force their way into the unti but are caught not long after, leading to bloody altercations and Lea being held hostage.

“Tenement 66” was one of the dozens of titles revealed by ABS-CBN late last year as a 2021 offering. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Diaz, 16, is also set to star in the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” alongside her “The Gold Squad” peers Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin.

