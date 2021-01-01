LOOK: Sultry Kathryn Bernardo wows in New Year snaps

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo is literally sparkling in a pictorial she released, to the surprise of her fans, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In one set of photos, Bernardo, 24, is seen covered in glitters with a depiction of the moon in the background.

The screen superstar appears sultry in another set of images, wearing a revealing outfit and striking a pose while lying on sand.

“You’ve been a crazy roller coaster ride, 2020,” Bernardo wrote in the photos’ caption. “But I’m still grateful that we made it here. Although it was not the year that we expected, there were still good things to be grateful for.”

“Keep shining, everyone! Whatever lies ahead this 2021, never let anything dull your sparkle. Happy New Year!”

For the pictorial, Bernardo was photographed Charisma Lico, styled by Jana Ranilla, with hair and makeup by Chris Rodil and Justine Claudia del Rosario, respectively.

