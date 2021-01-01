'Goodbye 2020!!!': Top Filipino celebs look back on 2020, onward to 2021

MANILA - From quirky fun posts and wish lists, top Filipino celebrities shared their remembrance of 2020's ups and downs, and what they are looking forward to this new year.

Check out the New Year's posts of Pinoy stars below.



Angel Locsin



Actress Angel Locsin listed some of her wish lists for this year, including weight loss and the return of ABS-CBN.

Locsin, a known giver during calamities, said she hopes for less incidence of poverty, sickness and abuse, and the recovery of the economy and job opportunities for all.

In a separate post, she showed her engagement ring side-by-side her fiancé Neil Arce, with a caption saying "Hello my 2021 ❤️"

Vice Ganda

'Unkabogable' comedian Vice Ganda shared a playful post, bidding 2020 goodbye with a glam look.

Anne Curtis

Star Anne Curtis posted a heart-warming family post, featuring her and husband Erwan Heusaff's baby daughter Dahlia Amelie.

Catriona Gray

Sharing a colorful photo shot on an island, beauty queen Catriona Gray calls for more adventures in 2021.

Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach bedazzled with her fabulously styled pictorial and said she is grateful for the learnings, friends, and opportunities of 2020.

The beauty queen said she hopes for a "better" 2021.

Kathryn Bernardo

"Keep shining, everyone! Whatever lies ahead this 2021, never let anything dull your sparkle," wrote Kathryn Bernardo as she greeted 2021 with sparkly glam photos.

The actress said she is still "grateful" for the learnings from the previous year.

Despite not having a new year post, Kathryn's beau Daniel Padilla showed photos of his "family" last Christmas, which featured a happy "KathNiel" with their pet dogs, beside a Christmas tree.

Liza Soberano

Pretty actress Liza Soberano celebrated the New Year with her family, telling everyone to "stay safe" and hoping for 2021 to "please be good".

Kim Chiu

"Chinita" princess Kim Chiu is hoping for a brighter, better, and kinder 2021.

The "Bawal Lumabas" singer shared a photo of her on the seashore, likening it to her metaphor of going with the flow and riding the waves despite the unknown.

Ivana Alawi

Tanduay calendar girl Ivana Alawi shared a stunning pictorial post, and captioned it with "Waiting for 2021".

Kris Aquino

The queen of all media Kris Aquino shared her blessings throughout 2020, which was shown in a video she posted.

Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista posted a quirky and fun TikTok video featuring "so many looks" and dresses that she couldn't wear the past year.

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

Newly engaged Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola wished everyone "to have the best 2021."



