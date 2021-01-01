From fan girl to cop: Where you’ll next see breakout actress Charlie Dizon

Charlie Dizon stars in the ‘Virgo’ episode of the upcoming iWant TFC horror anthology ‘Horrorscope.’ Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — From a fan girl disillusioned when she meets her hero, breakout actress Charlie Dizon will portray next a cop cornered into betraying her oath.

Fresh off Dizon’s win as best actress in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, a teaser for her next project was released this week, showing a glimpse of her in character as a police officer.

Dizon will co-star with Fino Herrera in “Virgo,” an episode in the iWant TFC original anthology “Horrorscope,” directed by Ato Bautista.

Other episodes include “Leo,” starring Iyah Mina and Paolo Gumabao; and “Libra,” with Patrick Quiroz and Elisse Joson.

In October 2020, a similar, zodiac-themed horror one-off was released on iWant TFC, “Scorpio,” starring Jake Cuenca and also directed by Bautista.

“Horrorscope” was one of the dozens of titles revealed by ABS-CBN late last year as a 2021 offering. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Prior to her acclaimed portrayal in “Fan Girl,” Dizon was most recently seen in the Star Cinema film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.” Currently, she is also one of the regular hosts of the web series “Rise Here, Right Now.”

