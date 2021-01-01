Fiancé tells Angel Locsin: 'Sa 2021 sa'kin ka na'

MANILA — Actress Angel Locsin’s fiancé, Neil Arce, on New Year’s Eve hinted on finally tying the knot this 2021 after the COVID-19 pushed back the couple’s initial wedding plans last year.

“Nagsimula sa camping sa kasalan pala mauuwi. Sa 2021 sa’kin ka na,” Arce said in an Instagram post.

To which Angel replied "through thick and thin."

Locsin and Arce are among the many couples whose wedding plans have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the actress revealed that they were supposed to tie the knot on Nov. 8, but were forced to postpone it.

Arce, meanwhile, earlier said in a previous interview with Metro.Style that the wedding would be made early this year, as long as the situation with the pandemic improves.

It was in June 2019 when Locsin revealed that she is engaged to Arce after dating for more than a year and being friends for nearly a decade.

