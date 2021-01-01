Diego Loyzaga reveals romance with Barbie Imperial on New Year’s Day

MANILA — After months of rumors romantically linking them, actor Diego Loyzaga on New Year’s Day finally confirmed dating “Bagong Umaga” star Barbie Imperial.

Loyzaga, 25, revealed the relationship through an Instagram post, showing him in an embrace with Imperial, 22, at the beach.

“Happy new year to us,” Loyzaga wrote, with a heart emoji. “Thanks for making the end of my 2020 memorable. Let’s go, 2021!”

Among those who wished the couple well was Sunshine Cruz, Loyzaga’s step-mother and Imperial’s onscreen mother in “Bagong Umaga.”

“You both deserve to be happy!” Cruz commented on Loyzaga’s post. “Happy New Year Diegs and my beautiful Cai.”

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram. They were then spotted on a date at a museum in Antipolo in December.