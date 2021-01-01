Home  >  Entertainment

'Sana wala kang ending:' Angelica Panganiban debuts new boyfriend on Instagram

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2021 11:56 AM | Updated as of Jan 01 2021 12:53 PM

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban. ABS-CBN File photo

MANILA - Actress Angelica Panganiban is happily in a relationship. 

As seen on her Instagram post, the 34-year-old actress welcomed the year with a blast--kissing her boyfriend while on an island, and under a beautiful display of fireworks. She did not identify her new love. 

She captioned the post, "Kung isa kang pelikula, sana, wala kang ending.."

(If you are a movie, I hope you won't have an ending.)

In December, Panganiban was linked to "Walang Hanggang Paalam" co-star, Zanjoe Marudo, who has since denied the rumors. 

Panganiban's lovelife usually hogs entertainment headlines, with high-profile relationships and breakups with exes Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.


