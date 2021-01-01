'Sana wala kang ending:' Angelica Panganiban debuts new boyfriend on Instagram

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban. ABS-CBN File photo

MANILA - Actress Angelica Panganiban is happily in a relationship.

As seen on her Instagram post, the 34-year-old actress welcomed the year with a blast--kissing her boyfriend while on an island, and under a beautiful display of fireworks. She did not identify her new love.

She captioned the post, "Kung isa kang pelikula, sana, wala kang ending.."

(If you are a movie, I hope you won't have an ending.)

In December, Panganiban was linked to "Walang Hanggang Paalam" co-star, Zanjoe Marudo, who has since denied the rumors.

Panganiban's lovelife usually hogs entertainment headlines, with high-profile relationships and breakups with exes Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.



RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC



