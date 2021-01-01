'Sana wala kang ending:' Angelica Panganiban debuts new boyfriend on Instagram

MANILA - Actress Angelica Panganiban is happily in a relationship.
As seen on her Instagram post, the 34-year-old actress welcomed the year with a blast--kissing her boyfriend while on an island, and under a beautiful display of fireworks. She did not identify her new love.
She captioned the post, "Kung isa kang pelikula, sana, wala kang ending.."
(If you are a movie, I hope you won't have an ending.)
In December, Panganiban was linked to "Walang Hanggang Paalam" co-star, Zanjoe Marudo, who has since denied the rumors.
Panganiban's lovelife usually hogs entertainment headlines, with high-profile relationships and breakups with exes Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.
RELATED VIDEO
Angelica Panganiban, NXT, actress, celebrity, Angelica Panganiban new boyfriend, Angelica Panganiban new bf, trending,