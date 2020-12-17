Home  >  Classified Odd

Hyper-realistic face mask, mabibili na sa Japan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2020 07:07 PM

Isang negosyante sa Japan ang nakaisip na gumawa at magbenta ng mask o maskara na hawig na hawig talaga sa mukha ng isang tao. Mabibili sa halagang 98,000 yen o mahigit P45,000 ang kada piraso ng hyper-realistic mask. 

