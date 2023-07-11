Home  >  Classified Odd

Sun halo, nasaksihan sa Ilocos Sur

Jul 11 2023

Isang 'sun halo' ang nasaksihan ng mga residente sa Ilocos Sur noong July 10. 
Ang sun halo ay isang optical phenomenon na nangyayari kapag tumama ang sinag ng araw sa ice crystals na nasa cirrus clouds. 

