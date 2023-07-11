Home > Classified Odd MULTIMEDIA Sun halo, nasaksihan sa Ilocos Sur ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 06:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Isang 'sun halo' ang nasaksihan ng mga residente sa Ilocos Sur noong July 10. Ang sun halo ay isang optical phenomenon na nangyayari kapag tumama ang sinag ng araw sa ice crystals na nasa cirrus clouds. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: sun halo Ilocos Sur Candon City cloud ulap optical phenomenon ice crystal video /entertainment/07/11/23/mtrcb-allows-barbie-screening-in-ph-amid-controversy/life/07/11/23/regine-velasquez-leads-fund-raising-concert-for-artists/news/07/11/23/warehouse-ng-imported-frozen-meat-sinalakay-sa-bulacan/spotlight/07/11/23/standing-up-to-hiv-stigma-through-social-media/video/business/07/11/23/high-inflation-seen-driving-credit-card-use