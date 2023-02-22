Home > Classified Odd MULTIMEDIA Pusa, ligtas matapos tumalon mula sa 18th floor ng gusali ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2023 06:50 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2023 09:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Himalang nakaligtas ang isang pusa matapos tumalon mula sa 18th floor ng isang condominium sa Cebu City. Ayon sa netizen, tumawag ng rescue ang mga residente matapos mapansin na may pusang na-stranded sa ledge ng kanilang gusali. Pero imbes na sumama sa rescuer, tumalon mula sa 18th floor ang pusa. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: pusa cat kuting rescue rescue team Cebu City video ledge condominium condo tumalon jumped off /life/02/23/23/musa-dti-bring-more-philippine-fabrics-to-new-york/life/02/23/23/filipina-designer-blm-co-founder-raise-awareness-on-incarceration-of-black-women/business/02/23/23/metrobank-net-income-up-48-percent-to-p328b/spotlight/02/23/23/james-webb-telescope-uncovers-giant-galaxies-near-big-bang/video/news/02/23/23/drug-suspects-may-be-behind-adiong-ambush-pnp