'Pusa', umeksena sa virtual court hearing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2021 06:49 PM | Updated as of Feb 10 2021 07:09 PM

Viral ang video ng isang virtual court hearing sa Texas, USA matapos maging "pusa" ang isa sa mga kasali sa Zoom meeting. Natakpan kasi ng filter ang isa sa mga kasali sa meeting at hindi niya alam kung papaano ito i-disable. 

