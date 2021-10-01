MULTIMEDIA

Perennial candidate Daniel Magtira files COC again

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Daniel Magtira, pulling a cartload of what he described as "old campaign materials," goes to the Sofitel Tent to file his candidacy for the presidency on Friday. Magtira, who is also advocating for a boycott of the 2022 elections, once claimed to be the husband of then presidential daughter Kris Aquino.