Perennial candidate Daniel Magtira files COC again
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 01 2021 12:07 PM
Daniel Magtira, pulling a cartload of what he described as "old campaign materials," goes to the Sofitel Tent to file his candidacy for the presidency on Friday. Magtira, who is also advocating for a boycott of the 2022 elections, once claimed to be the husband of then presidential daughter Kris Aquino.
