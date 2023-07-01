Home  >  Classified Odd

Mexico village mayor 'weds' reptile for prosperity in Lizard Wedding

Luis Villalobos, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 01 2023 05:46 PM

Village mayor 'weds' reptile

San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Sosa kisses a reptile during the traditional Lizard Wedding in the village of San Pedro Huamelula, Mexico on Friday. The traditional ceremony involves the wedding of a reptile bride wearing a white dress to the main authority of the village to obtain prosperity for the area. 

