Mexico village mayor 'weds' reptile for prosperity in Lizard Wedding

Luis Villalobos, EPA-EFE

San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Sosa kisses a reptile during the traditional Lizard Wedding in the village of San Pedro Huamelula, Mexico on Friday. The traditional ceremony involves the wedding of a reptile bride wearing a white dress to the main authority of the village to obtain prosperity for the area.