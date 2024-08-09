If you can‘t beat it, eat it: Fungi in German lake feed on plastic | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
If you can‘t beat it, eat it: Fungi in German lake feed on plastic
If you can‘t beat it, eat it: Fungi in German lake feed on plastic
Reuters
Published Aug 09, 2024 01:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo plastic
|
environment
|
pollution
|
science
|
research
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.