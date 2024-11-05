World's first wooden satellite built in Japan heads to space | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
World's first wooden satellite built in Japan heads to space
World's first wooden satellite built in Japan heads to space
Reuters
Published Nov 05, 2024 04:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Japan
|
space
|
science
|
wooden satellite
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.