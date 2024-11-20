22 park patrons rescued after being trapped on ride for hours | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Classified Odd

Classified Odd

22 park patrons rescued after being trapped on ride for hours

22 park patrons rescued after being trapped on ride for hours

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Califonina
|
theme park
|
amusement ride
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.