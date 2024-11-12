Santa 'Claws': London's T-Rex gets festive makeover for Christmas | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Classified Odd

Classified Odd

Santa 'Claws': London's T-Rex gets festive makeover for Christmas

Santa 'Claws': London's T-Rex gets festive makeover for Christmas

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Tyrannosaurus rex
|
Natural History Museum
|
London
|
Christmas
|
holidays
|
absnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.