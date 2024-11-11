Man crushed to death by fan blade at Australian wind farm | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Classified Odd

Classified Odd

Man crushed to death by fan blade at Australian wind farm

Man crushed to death by fan blade at Australian wind farm

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
wind turbine
|
wind farm
|
renewable energy
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.