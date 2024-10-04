Teen rescued after car malfunctions at 113 mph, crashes into trooper's vehicle | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Classified Odd

Classified Odd

Teen rescued after car malfunctions at 113 mph, crashes into trooper's vehicle

Teen rescued after car malfunctions at 113 mph, crashes into trooper's vehicle

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
West Fargo
|
State Trooper
|
road accident
|
Minnesota
|
Minnesota State Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.