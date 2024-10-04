Teen rescued after car malfunctions at 113 mph, crashes into trooper's vehicle | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
Teen rescued after car malfunctions at 113 mph, crashes into trooper's vehicle
Teen rescued after car malfunctions at 113 mph, crashes into trooper's vehicle
Reuters
Published Oct 04, 2024 03:08 PM PHT
Read More:
West Fargo
|
State Trooper
|
road accident
|
Minnesota
|
Minnesota State Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.