New Zealand airport sets three-minute limit on hugs | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
New Zealand airport sets three-minute limit on hugs
New Zealand airport sets three-minute limit on hugs
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 24, 2024 11:57 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
hugging
|
cuddling
|
love
|
new zealand
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.