Firecracker or condom? Concern over 'watusi' comment causes offloading of passengers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Classified Odd

Classified Odd

Firecracker or condom? Concern over 'watusi' comment causes offloading of passengers

Firecracker or condom? Concern over 'watusi' comment causes offloading of passengers

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 19, 2024 05:53 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Flight
|
CAAP
|
Firecracker
|
Precaution
|
Cebu Pacific
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.