Firecracker or condom? Concern over 'watusi' comment causes offloading of passengers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
Firecracker or condom? Concern over 'watusi' comment causes offloading of passengers
Firecracker or condom? Concern over 'watusi' comment causes offloading of passengers
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 19, 2024 05:22 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 19, 2024 05:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Flight
|
CAAP
|
Firecracker
|
Precaution
|
Cebu Pacific
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.