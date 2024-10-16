Bizarre traffic stop: Police nab 350-pound inflatable pumpkin on Ohio highway | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Classified Odd

Classified Odd

Bizarre traffic stop: Police nab 350-pound inflatable pumpkin on Ohio highway

Bizarre traffic stop: Police nab 350-pound inflatable pumpkin on Ohio highway

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
US
|
Halloween
|
pumpkin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.