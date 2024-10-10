BBC Weather app wrongly shows 18,995 mph wind speeds in Britain | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Classified Odd
Classified Odd
BBC Weather app wrongly shows 18,995 mph wind speeds in Britain
BBC Weather app wrongly shows 18,995 mph wind speeds in Britain
Reuters
Published Oct 10, 2024 08:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
BBC Weather
|
odd news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.