Watch more News on iWantTFC

The alleged mastermind in the daring armed robbery in Cebu City last November 25 passed the 2023 Bar exam.

Jigger Geverola, whose name appeared on the list of new Bar exam passers, was arrested on November 28 in in Argao town.

Other suspects in the heist tagged Geverola as the mastermind.

The robbery was caught on CCTV.



Geverola was imprisoned in 2004 for murder and arson charges. He was released in 2011.

In 2020, he completed his law studies and took the Bar this year.



In an interview with local newspaper The Freeman, Geverola said he felt “ambivalent” when he learned he passed the Bar.



His legal counsel, Atty. Vincent Isles, meanwhile said, “Why would Mr. Geverola, soon to be Atty. Geverola, throw away years of hard work to become a lawyer for some jewels he knew he could afford once he is already a lawyer?"



Geverola is currently detained at the Cebu City Police Office. His lawyer is hoping for positive developments in the robbery-in-band complaint filed against him and 5 others.



“Our hope is that the Office of the City Prosecutor would not find probable cause against him so that he would be ordered out of detention by Dec. 11. Otherwise we would be putting up bail so that he could attend the oath-taking in Manila by December 22,” Isles said.



A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the 2023 Bar exams, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday.

- report from Annie Perez