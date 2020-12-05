Philippines sets Guinness record for tallest tin-can structure

The Philippines has set the world mark for the tallest tin-can structure, the Guinness World Records confirmed earlier this week.

Guinness posted on Wednesday a video of the structure, erected by Mega Global Corp.'s at a warehouse in Valenzuela City on November 24

The structure, measuring 19 feet and 4.5 inches high, was made out of 70,638 sardine cans.

The sardines were eventually donated as food charities to help Filipinos who are reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

