Man who died from COVID-19 wins North Dakota election

MANILA - A dead North Dakota man was elected Tuesday (local time) to represent his district in this year's US elections, a month after suffering a short battle with COVID-19.

Republican candidate David Andahl, 55, won along with fellow GOP member Dave Nehring to represent the 8th district of Dakota in the House of Representatives, beating their Democrat opponents.

His family last month said that he "was very cautious" to avoid being infected by the coronavirus but "was unable to fend off this disease."

"He has been a public servant for many years and was looking forward to the opportunity to serve in the state legislature. We are sad that his wish will not come to pass," they said in a statement.

Andahl served as chair for the Burleigh County Planning & Zoning Commission for 8 years before running for the state legislative.