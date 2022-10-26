Rowdy stag party delays train, revelers ordered to pay

Photo by Steven Lasry on Unsplash

MADRID, Spain - A rowdy stag party on a high-speed train in Spain has ended up costing 11 revelers after a court ordered them to pay nearly 8,000 euros for the delay they caused.

State-owned railway operator Renfe said the young men disrupted a train travelling from Madrid to the southern city of Malaga in July 2018 by "screaming, singing and banging on the walls" of train's bar.

When the train made a scheduled stop in the city of Cordoba, the group -- which "behaved uncontrollably" -- refused to leave the train as requested by staff, who then called police to have them removed, it added in a statement.

The train arrived in Malaga 23 minutes late and Renfe had to pay 216 passengers a total of 7,676 euros ($7,560) in compensation.

The company then filed a lawsuit against the 11 rowdy passengers to demand they reimburse this amount and a Madrid court agreed, with each man ordered to pay 697.82 euros, the statement said.

Stag parties, an all-male bash held for men who are getting married, in Spain often involve drinking huge amounts of alcohol and dressing up in funny costumes.

Renfe said it was "aware" that there has been an increase in recent years in such events on its high-speed trains and would continue to turn to the courts and police whenever "public order" is disrupted.

