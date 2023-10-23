A candidate in the upcoming barangay polls took down his campaign jingle after receiving a warning from the Commission on Elections.

Jose “Pepe” Pacheco, who is running for chairman of Barangay Bucot in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, wrote a letter to the local election officers informing them that his campaign jingle, which went viral on social media, has been taken down.

He also apologized for the campaign jingle, which he admitted was “written and produced not in accordance to the suggested standard of the Honorable Commission on Election.”

“I’m awfully sorry for this behavior, rest assured that these materials would never be used anymore in any of my campaign activities until the end of the prescribed campaign period,” Pacheco added.

Pacheco’s campaign jingle was first used in the 2018 village polls. It was adapted from the opening theme of the popular anime “Voltes V”.

He failed to get a seat in the barangay in the 2018 elections.

He reused the jingle for the 2023 elections, but was warned by the Comelec because of the double meaning of the lyrics.