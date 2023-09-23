Man accidentally kills self while slaughtering pig in Cebu

A man was declared dead by responding medics after he accidentally cut himself with his own knife at Batang, Barangay Moabog in the town of Pilar in the Camotes Group of Islands in Cebu.

According to P/Capt. Michael Echavez of the Pilar Police Station, the victim was slaughtering his pig when the accident happened.

"The victim was slaughtering his domestic pig by means of striking the pig on its head and stabbed the pig once," Echavez wrote in his report.

The victim believed the pig was already dead but it wasn't. Instead, the pig "suddenly woke up and ran", according to Echavez.

"He [the victim] tried to hold the pig, and unfortunately the knife he was holding was accidentally caught by the rope that hit his neck," per the report.

This caused his death due to severe loss of blood.

Authorities are investigating if there is foul play involved in the incident.

— Report by Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News