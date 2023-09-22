Netizens poke fun at a restaurant's photo of its staff members and customers. Tagpuan sa Pandacan

A photo posted by a restaurant in Pandacan, Manila last week went viral due to the amusing combination of its customers and a staff member.

The photo uploaded by unli-wings joint "Tagpuan sa Pandacan" showed policemen seated at a table with a man in a bright orange shirt, which some netizens mistook for inmates' uniform.

"Kain muna bago sentensya," one netizen commented on the photo.

Others asked if the supposed "inmate’s" last wish was to eat "unli-wings" before going behind bars, while some asked if the people in the photo were friends who went different paths. A few commented that the man in orange resembled SB19’s Pablo and Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

While most comments and reactions were positive, the restaurant quickly clarified that the man in orange is a member of its staff, Jayar, a 12th grader from Concordia College. The working student just happened to randomly sit with the customers for the viral photo, the establishment said.

Although a bit embarrassed at first, Jayar was delighted that he could bring joy to the people who saw his photo.

“Nagulat siya na ‘yong simpleng pag-upo niya at pagsali sa picture ng mga customers namin ay nakapukaw ng atensyon,” the restaurant told ABS-CBN News.

(He was surprised that his simple gesture of sitting with the customers and joining them for a photo gained a lot of attention.)

The restaurant said the orange shirts worn by its staff were newly bought and were not yet printed with the establishment's name when the photo went viral. The restaurant deliberately chose orange as it fits the aesthetic of their place.

“Pinili namin ang orange dahil bagay siya sa makalumang ambiance ng store, at may nagsasabi na ang orange na color ay puwedeng ikonekta sa pagkain,” the restaurant said.

(We chose orange because it fits the antique ambiance of the store, and some say that the color orange can be associated with food.)

Tagpuan sa Pandacan is located in an old pre-war house.

According to the restaurant, the viral post helped boost its business and the morale of both their staff and customers.

“Ang Pinoy, kahit na maraming iniisip ay palagi [pa ring] nakahahanap ng saya sa bawat litrato o karanasan na makita,” the restaurant said.

(Filipinos, even when they have a lot in their mind, are always able to find joy in every photo they see or event they experience.)