Man from Minnesota has world's tallest full Mohican Mohawk

It took Joseph Grisamore of Park Rapids, Minnesota in the US to grow his hair over a meter to set the record for the world's tallest Mohican Mohawk.

Measuring 1.08 meters, or 42.5 inches, Grisamore's Mohican Mohawk makes the 6'1 tall healthcare facility worker easily recognizable wherever he goes.

Grisamore officially broke the record in September last year, and he will be featured in the 2021 edition of the Guinness World Records.

In an interview with Guinness World Records in August, Grisamore said it took him seven years to grow his hair to around 4 feet.

He said it usually takes around an hour to fix his mohawk.

To avoid damaging his hairstyle, he has to duck whenever he has to go through a door.

When not sporting his Mohican Mohawk, Grisamore keeps his hair braided and in knots so he could avoid sitting on it.

After getting the current record, Grisamore is eyeing another one - the world's tallest mohawk spike, which is being held by Japan's Kazuhiro Watanabe.