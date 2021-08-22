ROME - A 22-year-old student in Italy has become an unexpected Internet sensation after tattooing the barcode of his COVID-19 certificate on his arm.

Andrea Colonnetta said he hadn't given much thought in advance before getting his latest tattoo, but decided on the topical -- and practical -- choice after talking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone.

"It's certainly something original, I like to be different," Colonnetta, from the southern city of Reggio Calabria, told Corriere della Calabria newspaper.

The underside of Colonnetta's left arm now bears a matrix of black squares from the QR code of his official Italian green pass.

The pass gives proof of coronavirus status -- that you are vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or tested negative in the last 48 hours.

An extension of the EU's digital COVID-19 certificate, it has been required in Italy since August 6 to get into cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues or to eat indoors at restaurants.

Colonnetta, who said he had received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, said although he has received lots of attention on Instagram and TikTok, his parents were left a bit perplexed.

"Certainly they encouraged me to be less impulsive and to better reflect on things..." he told the paper.

But his new barcode works, he said: a video posted on TikTok by Pellerone shows a masked Colonnetta entering McDonald's and lifting his arm to take a photo of his tattoo.

A security guard at the entrance is seen scanning Colonnetta's photo before the video ends abruptly -- leaving it unclear whether Colonnetta ultimately got his Big Mac or not.

