Maël Balland, Unsplash

STO. TOMAS, Batangas — A policeman used a tracking device to catch his wife with her alleged lover at a hotel apartelle in this city.

The 32-year-old husband is a police sergeant assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit in a Calabarzon province.

His wife, 33, is a non-uniformed personnel at a police station in Laguna, while her alleged lover, 30, is a police corporal assigned to a drug enforcement unit in Batangas.

The husband first suspected that his wife and the other police officer was having an affair after accidentally reading their intimate text messages.

He installed a tracking device on his car that his wife was using. The device tracked the vehicle at a motel in Barangay Santiago, Sto. Tomas several days ago.

The police officer conducted his own surveillance until he caught his wife and her lover alleged at the apartelle on Wednesday.

The situation almost turned violent when, with the help of the hotel crew, the husband entered the apartelle room and caught the pair naked.

In a fit of anger, the husband tried to pull out his gun but was stopped by his wife and the hotel staff.

Personnel from the Sto. Tomas City police station immediately responded and arrested the alleged lovers, who faced adultery charges.

— Report from Ronilo Dagos