Netizens who recently visited the Virgin Island of Panglao, Bohol are criticizing the price of seafood sold along the shore.

The Virgin Island visit is part of the island-hopping tour in the province, as the area boasts of clear waters and white sand.

In a post by Vilma Uy, it showed that a group of tourists paid over P26,000 for food that they ordered.

"Ingon ani na diay kamahal ang pagkaon sa Virgin Island, Bohol? (Is this how expensive food at Virgin Island, Bohol is?)" said Uy in her post.

She also took a photo of the handwritten written bill where oysters where priced at P3,000, while the sea urchin was at P2,300.

A group of tourist paid P26,000 for the seafood they ate in Bohol's Virgin Island. Photos courtesy of Vilma Uy

The local government has yet to comment on the issue.

Uy's post now has more than 5,000 shares as of writing.

- report from Annie Perez