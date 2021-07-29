VIRAL: Israeli athletes break cardboard bed at Athletes Village

TOKYO - A video of nine Israeli Olympians jumping on the so-called anti-sex bed in the athletes' village until it breaks has gone viral, Israeli local media reported.

According to reports, the now-deleted video in which the athletes test the strength of the recyclable cardboard bed frame was uploaded by Ben Wanger, a U.S.-born baseball player on the Israeli Olympic team, to his TikTok and Twitter accounts on Monday.

In the video, one, then two, then three, up to a total of nine athletes jump on a single bed until it breaks. The beds were designed to support weights of up to 200 kilograms, according to manufacturer Airweave.

The video has since been deleted but has drawn angry responses in Japan. According to local reports, it was removed at the request of the Israeli Olympic Committee.

"It's not funny at all. As a Japanese, it makes me very sad," said one internet comment.

"I don't understand why anyone would destroy something belonging to someone else," another said.

Many other athletes have taken to social media sites to share their opinions on the now infamous bed.

American distance runner Paul Chelimo wrote on Twitter on July 17 that the beds were "aimed at preventing intimacy among athletes." Chelimo, among others, dubbed them anti-sex beds.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

The following day, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked the rumor that the beds easily break by filming himself doing a test jump on the bed on Twitter.

"In today's episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are meant to be anti-sex. They're made of cardboard, yes. But they are apparently intended to break under sudden movements. It's fake news," McClenahan says in the video that has been viewed more than 3.8 million times.

==Kyodo