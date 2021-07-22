‘Batchoy’ fashion: Details of this Miss World PH national costume looks delish

Miss World Philippines candidate Ann Palmares poses in her ‘Original La Paz Batchoy’ national costume, which was designed by Paul Jerome Blas Pinuela. Facebook: Ann Palmares

MANILA — The national costume of one Miss World Philippines candidate has gone viral on social media, for its detailed, lifelike depiction of the Filipino dish La Paz batchoy, which inspired the outfit.

On Facebook, Iloilo City candidate Ann Palmares shared photos of her in her “original La Paz batchoy” costume for the national pageant.

Designed by Paul Jerome Blas Pinuela, the costume features realistic models and details of the dish’s ingredients, each with a meaning, as explained by Palmares.

“The simple broth’s taste depicts the Ilonggos as the friendliest people in the country, warm and welcoming, gentle and soft-spoken, who would go out of their way to make perfect strangers feel at home,” she wrote.

“The beef and pork loin, pork offal, crushed pork cracklings and chicken stocks are fusion of Ilonggo taste buds influence by Spaniards, while the condiments were from the prehispanic traders.”

The noodles, meanwhile, represent the “Ilonggos’ close family ties, firm and strong.”

Completing the ingredients, Palmares said, is “a touch of love,” as the delicacy originated in the “City of Love,” a moniker of Iloilo City.

“A bowl of a delicious LaPaz Batchoy is not only a mirienda but also the journey of Ilonggo influences from the past to the present moulding them into creative, practical, fun loving and God fearing persons, truly a treat of Ilonggo’s trait, identity and heritage,” she added.

Palmares and Pineula’s collaboration proved awe-inspiring not only among pageant fans, but Filipino netizens in general, that it quickly went viral on Facebook.

As of writing, Palmares’ post has already garnered some 4,000 shares and nearly 6,000 reactions within hours.

Palmares is among 45 candidates in this year’s Miss World Philippines pageant, which will crown its winners on July 25.

Titlists will represent the Philippines in various international pageants: Miss World, Miss Supranational, Miss Eco International, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Tourism, Miss Eco Teen International, and Miss Environment International.