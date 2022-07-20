Woman receives US$16,300 golden handshake from boss after she quits

A woman in China has received 110,000 yuan (US$16,300) from her former boss after she quit her job, in a story that has since gone viral on mainland social media.

The unnamed woman from Shenzhen quit her job with a small company after 11 and a half years. After leaving she received the generous lump sum from her female boss, surnamed Zhao.

In an online post about the experience, the woman said she had expected some money when leaving as it is part of the company's culture, but was surprised by the amount she received.

She praised her old boss for her generosity on numerous occasions such as a 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) red envelope gift she gave the woman at the latter's wedding. On another occasion, she gave her permission to leave work early to take care of housework.

The woman said she did not believe she deserved the extraordinary kindness and wanted to give back half of the money.

A lot of online users praised the woman's old boss. One said: "Oh, she is a fairy boss."

Another quipped: "Where is the company? I'm going to send a job application."

