Pag-display ng candy, chocolate sa grocery counters, nais ipagbawal sa Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Naghain ng resolusyon ang Baguio City Council para ipagbawal ang pag-display ng confectionery products tulad ng candy, chewing gum, at chocolate sa mga supermarket at grocery counters.

Ito ay para maiwasan umano ang pagta-tantrums o pagwawala ng mga bata.

Isinulat ang resolusyon nina Councilors Philian Weygan-Allan at Elaine Sembrano.

"A child can be attracted to sweets placed at the checkout counters when their parent pays the groceries and may turn into an 'emotional wreck' prone to rage, uncontrolled crying, screaming, and other behaviors that are totally 'counter-productive' when the parent refuses to buy them sweets," ayon sa resolusyon ng dalawa.

Ibinatay ng mga konsehal ang kanilang panukala sa umano'y "research."

"According to research, 70 percent of confectionery products are purchased on impulse in the counter’s display."

Hindi pa naaaprubahan ang resolusyon at kasalukuyan pang pinag-uusapan.

—Ulat ni Micaella Ilao

