Wildlife trophy hunter shot dead in South Africa

Photo from Pro Hunt Africa's Instagram page

A renowned wildlife trophy hunter was shot dead by unknown assailants near Kruger National Park in Limpopo, South Africa.

Riaan Naude, 55, was found "lying with his face up" with "blood on his head and face" according to a police spokesperson, as reported by Vice.

Naude was believed to be en route to a hunting expedition when the attack occurred. Sowetan Live reported that a cattle herder noticed a single gunshot and a white NP300 was driving away from the scene of the crime.

The motive for the killing is still unknown as of writing.

Naude was the co-owner and founder of Pro Hunt Africa, a group that organized hunting trips for tourists.

He regularly posted pictures of himself with the dead animal carcasses of giraffes, elephants, and many more on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

