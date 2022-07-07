A 43-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas was found dead after setting off a firework from his head during the Fourth of July celebrations.

According to a report from San Antonio Express-News, Pablo Ruiz was drinking with friends when he placed the mortar-type firework atop his head.

The firework, which exploded from the bottom, pierced his head and caused serious injuries. He was unresponsive and was consequently pronounced dead, the report added.

The incident is one of the many firework-related deaths during the Fourth of July celebrations.

