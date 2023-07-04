Millions in cash scatter on Cebu road as collector's bag bursts open

Motorists stopped to grab money that scattered on the Cebu South Coastal Road Tuesday morning in Cebu City.

According to authorities, the money came from a collector identified as John Mark Barrientos who was travelling onboard a motorcycle.

In an interview over local radio station xFm, Barrientos said he was bringing with him over P4 million in cash inside his money bag when the zipper suddenly burst open.

He works for a money remittance center in a mall at the SRP and was on his way to Mandaue City.

“I saw the money flying from the side mirror so I stopped to pick it up but then others were also collecting the money. Hopefully they return it,” he said.

Around P2 million was returned to him.

More than P1 million remain missing, as other motorists and citizens grabbed the money on the road.

Initial police reports said some have returned part of the money.

The authorities are also tracing CCTV cameras in the area to identify those who took the money.

“I hope they will really return it, I don’t have money to pay for it all,” Barrientos said. - report from Annie Perez