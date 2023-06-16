Proposed law seeks ban on 'stealing credit', 'gossiping' in workplace

MANILA -- A proposed anti-office bullying law pending before the House of Representatives has a provision banning gossiping in the workplace "tormenting many Filipinos."

Representatives Ralph Wendel Tulfo and Jocelyn Tulfo have filed House Bill 8446, which seeks to institute policies to prevent and address acts of bullying in the workplace.

“Office bullying is commonly overlooked by many and considered part of the norm. This has become a systematic problem to many government and private offices in the country, with office bullying silently tormenting many Filipinos, often causing physical and mental distress," the Tulfos said in their explanatory note.

They noted that the existing law against bullying, Republic Act 10627, only covered bullying in elementary and secondary schools, and not the workplace.

“Adopting policies against bullying in the workplace would ensure every Filipino workers’ right to just and humane working conditions, mutual respect amongst employees and their employers, and dignity in their work will be observed," the lawmakers also said.

The bill defines office bullying as any severe or repeated use by one or more employees of a written, verbal, or electronic expression or a physical act or gesture, or any combination of acts, directed at an employer, co-employee, or any person with whom he/she has professional relations or dealings which infringes on the rights of another at work premises.

It can also refer to acts materially and substantially disrupting the work process or the orderly operation of an institution or business.

Other acts falling under the definition include:

• Any act that causes harm to a victim's psyche and/or emotional and/or moral well-being

• Any slanderous statement or accusation that causes the victim undue emotional distress like directing foul language or profanity at the target, name-calling, tormenting, and commenting negatively on victim's looks, clothes, and body

• Gender-based bullying, or any act that humiliates or excludes a person on the basis of perceived or actual sexual orientation and gender identity

• Cyber-bullying, or any bullying done through the use of technology or any electronic means

• Offering, publishing, distributing, circulating, or spreading rumors, false news and information, gossip

• Disrespecting and devaluing an employer, a co-employee, or any person with whom he/she has professional relations or dealings through disrespectful and devaluing language

• Exercising management by threats and intimidation

• Stealing credit and taking unfair advantage of an employer, a co-employee

• Preventing access to workplace, career, and office opportunities

The bill also provides for mechanisms to counter bullying, as well as sanctions for work places that fail to comply, which could include suspension of licenses to operate.

The bill is now pending before the House Committee on Labor and Employment.