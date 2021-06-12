Mismatch of the year: Lamar Odom batters Aaron Carter in exhibition bout

Lamar Odom with the second round TKO victory over Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/uQsKENRUjX — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) June 12, 2021

Fight fans thought Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Logan Paul was weird enough.

But former NBA star Lamar Odom squaring off with former child pop star Aaron Carter took the fight game to a whole new level of bizarre when they figured in a publicized Celebrity Match.

Former UFC star Chuck Liddell served as the referee.

According to World Boxing News, the 6-foot-10, two-time NBA champion Odom entered the fight 65 pounds heavier than Carter.

The 6-foot Carter apparently survived a knockdown in the first round, but found himself receiving another round of heavy bombs from Odom in the second.

This staggered the heavily tattooed Carter who surrendered 38 seconds left in the second stanza.

The boxing mismatch took place at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday night.

