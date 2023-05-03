Portugal pigeon dispute leaves four dead

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

A disagreement between four racing pigeon breeders turned deadly when one killed the others with a shotgun.

A man shot three people dead before taking his own life during a quarrel among racing pigeon breeders in southern Portugal.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bairro Azul neighborhood of Setubal, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Lisbon.

Andreia Goncalves, a police commissioner in Setubal, described the shooting as "an isolated incident" related to an unresolved issue between the men.

She said the shooter used a shotgun.

Portugal's RTP television station reported the fight was related to pigeon breeding, and the newspaper Publico wrote the men also disagreed over illegal vegetable gardens in the area.

Portugal has restrictive gun laws, but firearms are legal for hunting.

Around 80 murders have been committed in Portugal every year since 2015, according to police statistics. A fifth are committed with firearms.