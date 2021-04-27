'Intern's fault': Jolo Revilla apologizes for honoring Magellan as 'Filipino hero'

MANILA — Actor and incumbent Cavite vice governor Jolo Revilla apologized Tuesday after being criticized online for honoring as "one of the Philippines first heroes" Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, when he actually meant Lapu-Lapu.

"I apologize for the earlier confusing post on our celebration of Lapu-Lapu's victory in Mactan 500 years ago. An intern in our social media team posted the caption to our meme without first clearing it. Again, my sincerest apologies to our Cebuano kababayans and to all Filipinos," Revilla said.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines released a "photo-realistic" painting of Lapu-Lapu for the 499th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan. The portrait was made by Bulacan artist Carlo Caacbay. Courtesy of the Historic Sites and Education Division of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines via website of National Quincentennial Committee

Datu Lapu-Lapu and his warriors defeated the Spanish troops led by Magellan in Mactan island, Cebu on April 27, 1521.

But instead of honoring Lapu-Lapu, Revilla's page instead wrote: "Isang pagsaludo sa kagitingan ng isa sa mga unang bayani ng bayan na si Ferdinand Magellan na nagbuwis ng kanyang buhay para sa kalayaan 500 taon na ang nakararaan!"

The post was later edited but was eventually deleted, before Revilla posted the apology.

Last year during the onset of the pandemic, Revilla's mother Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado also drew flak on social media after she referred to the disease that caused a global pandemic as "COVID-14" instead of COVID-19.