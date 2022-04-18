Quebec health ministry red-faced after tweeting Pornhub link

MONTREAL, Canada - Quebec's health ministry accidentally tweeted a link Thursday that was supposed to send users to the Canadian province's Covid-19 portal but instead went to a page on adult video site Pornhub featuring foot fetishes.

The ministry quickly deleted the post after the mix-up was discovered.

"Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account," it said in an email to AFP, adding that it was investigating.

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) April 14, 2022

The health ministry has more than 100,000 Twitter followers.

The incident, which did not go unnoticed by Internet users, provoked a range of reactions from amusement and annoyance to mockery.

Pornhub, one of the world's most-trafficked websites, is based in Montreal and owned by MindGeek.

