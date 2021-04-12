Vico Sotto's plea: Stop sending me pictures of COVID-19 butt vaccinations

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. Courtesy of the Mayor Vico Sotto's Facebook account

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday appealed to his constituents to stop sending inappropriate pictures of butt vaccinations taken during the city's COVID-19 inoculation program.

Sotto said at least 2 people sent him photos of them receiving the COVID-19 jabs from their behinds.

"Okay lang naman mabakunahan sa puwet. Normal 'yan, medikal naman ang usapan pero pakiusap huwag niyo na po i-send sa akin," Sotto said in a live video on social media.

(It's okay to get the vaccine through your butt. That's normal, medically speaking but please don't send it to me.)

"Ang dami ko na pong iniisip, wag niyo na po idagdag 'yung puwet ninyo sa iniisip ko," he said.

(I have a lot on my mind already, don't add your butt to the things I have to think about.)

Sotto said some Pasig residents who have tattoos on their arms may have opted to receive the COVID-19 jab through their butts.

"Minsan kasi pag may tattoo, bawal magpaturok sa braso. Hindi puwede sa tattoo site yung injection," he said.

(Sometimes, when you have a tattoo, you cannot be injected on your arm. The injection cannot be administered on the tattoo site.)

"'Pag sa braso, okay lang, i-send niyo sakin," he said.

(If it's vaccination on the arm, that's okay, send it to me.)

Sotto has been reposting pictures of medical frontliners and other residents who have received the COVID-19 jabs on his social media accounts since Pasig City began its inoculation program in March.

In January, Sotto said the local government hopes to vaccinate at least 700,000 of the city's 1 million residents against COVID-19.