Photos from Pawssion Project's Instagram account

This obese rescued dog from Pawssion Project walks on donated treadmill—which she doesn’t like at first—to start getting back in shape. The motivation? Pandesal.

In a reel posted by Pawssion Project on Instagram, Venus is seen walking on a treadmill with a big pandesal in front of her to fuel her to keep walking.

“Jokingly, what if lagyan natin ng pagkain… baka she will try to chase the food. Yun, it was not even chicken, it was just pandesal. Pero kumagat pa rin siya. So we placed a pandesal there sa may harap ng treadmill,” Pawssion Project founder Malou Perez told ABS-CBN.

“Nung pinatay [na yung treadmill], kinain niya talaga yung pandesal,” she added.

Now, Venus can walk on the treadmill without being leashed and without pandesal in front of her as she has already gotten used to using the equipment.

The treadmill was donated by one of the organization’s followers after they jokingly asked for treadmill donations when they posted photos of their "chonk" doggos.

“Please do not be deceived, our rescues still need dog food donations… But we are also open to receiving treadmill donations,” they wrote in the caption.

Venus was stick and bones when she was rescued by the organization in January last year, Perez said, so they were surprised that she became so fat.

“After niyang kumain, sinisimot din niya yung pagkain ng ibang rescues,” Perez said.

While Venus still has a long way to go in her fitness journey, Perez said they take comfort in knowing that the rescued dog’s life is so much better now compared before.

“On a more positive note, we take comfort talaga na she’s enjoying her time na she gets to eat everything that she could eat compared to her life before na there were probably a lot of days na she didn’t have anything to eat,” she said.